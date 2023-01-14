Firefighters respond to possible bus explosion in Smith County; neighbor says woman lived inside, was injured

She had purchased the bus a couple years ago and was renovating it to be a home while she lived inside, according to a neighbor.

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters responded to a suspected bus explosion Saturday night north of Tyler. According to a neighbor, a woman lived inside the bus and she was injured.

The possible explosion happened in the 4220 block of Canyon Circle in Smith County.

A person who lives near the bus said a woman told them she was blown out of the bus and she was hurt. Two of her dogs that were inside the bus also died, according to this neighbor said.

CBS19 is awaiting confirmation from officials regarding injuries.

