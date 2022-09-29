1 woman struck, killed by car while in physical altercation in Nacogdoches County

According to the sheriff's office, the wreck happened between Nacogdoches and Garrison around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 16000 block of U.S. Highway 59 North.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a physical altercation that led to a woman's death when a car struck her in the road Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, the wreck happened between Nacogdoches and Garrison around 8 p.m. in the 16000 block of U.S. Highway 59 North.

April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County, and James Lopez, 21, of Mineola, were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical. For some reason, Cavazos walked into the southbound lane of the highway and was hit by a passing vehicle.

Cavazos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, around 9:30 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of CR 263, roughly 2.1 miles away. Deputies were told Lopez had left the scene of the fight, the sheriff's office said.

Lopez was later identified, appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested on assault causing bodily injury of a family member and public intoxication. His bonds totaled $3,000, officials said.

Another disturbance broke out while deputies interviewed Lopez and the crash site was cleared. Leah Guzman was charged with public intoxication after deputies said she was a danger to herself or others, the sheriff's office said.