According to the Payne Springs Fire and Rescue, volunteer firefighters were alerted about a car in the lake by the bridge going to Gun Barrel City just after 1 p.m.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One woman was taken to the hospital after a car was found in a Henderson County lake Thursday afternoon.

