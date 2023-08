Crews responded around 11:50 p.m. to the intersection of Bob White Drive and Bethlehem Road for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

HUDSON, Texas — One woman was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Deep East Texas late Wednesday night.

According to the Hudson Fire Department, crews responded around 11:50 p.m. to the intersection of Bob White Drive and Bethlehem Road in Hudson for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.