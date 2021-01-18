Lauren Thompson was last seen on January 10, 2019, in the Rockhill area of Panola County.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Two years — that is how long it has been since Lauren Thompson went missing in the Rockhill area of Panola County.

Thompson was last seen on January 10, 2019.

According to the Panola County Sheriff's Office, Thompson had called 911, and seemed to be in "huge distress" and confused as to exactly where she was. She also felt someone was after her.

The sheriff’s office was able to get three 911 pings in the proximity of where the call was coming from. Five minutes after the call ended, Thompson's SUV was located in a ditch off Farm-to-Market Road 1794.

The PCSO says the investigation is ongoing with the involvement of the Texas Rangers, the FBI and the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

"Hundreds of tips have been investigated by these various agencies without any positive resolve to this case," the PCSO said in a statement. "Search efforts have continued as new tips or new information leads investigators back to the area. Forensic electronic data has been received, but has not led investigators to any new evidence. During the summer months, other search organizations were utilized covering portions of the previously searched areas, but produced no new information or discoveries."

As part of their ongoing efforts to help find missing mother-of-three, Thompson's family has set up an anonymous tipline and doubled a previously-offered reward to $10,000 for information leading to her whereabouts.

The tipline can be reached either on the phone or through text at (888) 411-4491.

“This was in response to indications that many in the small East Texas community knew what happened to Lauren Thompson but feared retaliation from those involved or for one reason or another were apprehensive about talking to local police in general,” family spokesman Joey Ortega said.

If you have any information on Thompson's whereabouts, you can also contact the PCSO at (903) 693-0333.