Baby killed, 2-year-old injured after wreck with 18-wheeler

CANTON, Texas — A 1-year-old girl is dead and a 2-year-old child is in serious condition after the vehicle they were in was struck by an 18-wheeler last week on Interstate 20 in Canton.
Both children were passengers in a 2018 Ford Escape, driven by Chassity N. Gantt, 22, of San Francisco, when a 2019 Kenworth and towed semi-trailer, driven by Robert C. Stanley, 55, of Giddings, failed to slow and struck the rear of the Ford while both cars were traveling westbound on I-20, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The 2-year-old in the Ford is at Cook Children’s Hospital – Dallas in serious condition. The 1-year-old was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital – Dallas as well, where she was pronounced dead Jan. 14, according to DPS.
Gantt was treated and released at the scene, while another passenger Katanni C. Senegal, 22, of Fresno, Calif., was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler with non-incapacitating injuries, DPS said.
