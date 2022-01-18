Baby killed, 2-year-old injured after wreck with 18-wheeler

The 1-year-old was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital – Dallas, where she was pronounced dead Jan. 14, according to DPS.

CANTON, Texas — A 1-year-old girl is dead and a 2-year-old child is in serious condition after the vehicle they were in was struck by an 18-wheeler last week on Interstate 20 in Canton.

Both children were passengers in a 2018 Ford Escape, driven by Chassity N. Gantt, 22, of San Francisco, when a 2019 Kenworth and towed semi-trailer, driven by Robert C. Stanley, 55, of Giddings, failed to slow and struck the rear of the Ford while both cars were traveling westbound on I-20, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The 2-year-old in the Ford is at Cook Children’s Hospital – Dallas in serious condition. The 1-year-old was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital – Dallas as well, where she was pronounced dead Jan. 14, according to DPS.