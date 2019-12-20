SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A 10-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash near Lindale.

According to DPS, the crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 16 about three miles west of Lindale.

DPS says a 1997 Toyota 4Runner driven by 40-year-old Sanjanan Hernandez was traveling west on FM-16. While going around a left curve, the vehicle left the road.

Hernandez tried to correct, but the vehicle overturned where it overturned and hit a fence. The vehicle continued to roll until it was back onto the road.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

A 10-year-old boy, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS says neither the driver nor the boy were wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.