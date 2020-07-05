NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A 10-year-old was flown to a Fort Worth-area hospital after being struck by a jet ski near the bank of Lake Nacogdoches.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, just after 7 p.m., officials were called to the scene of a boating accident involving a child on the west side of Lake Nacogdoches.

THe child was taken to a Nacogdoches hospital before being transferred to a medical center in Fort Worth.

During the course of the investigation by the Texas Game Wardens and area law enforcement, it was determined that an operator of a jet struck the child near the bank and then left the scene. Authorities later located the abandoned jet ski on the west side of the lake.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.