LONGVIEW, Texas — Two business are a total loss, including the Pig Trail Inn, after Sunday's fire at a commercial building on Center Street and Cotton Street in downtown Longview.

According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, the fire began in the northern part of the building close to the railroad tracks, though the cause is not known.

The Pig Trail Inn, Guys and Gals Beauty Shop, Desert Training and TA&T Finance all sustained significant damage from the fire.

The Pig Trail Inn and Guys and Gals Beauty Shop received the worst of the damage.

"The roof is missing above them, and I would say that we can call them a total loss," May explained. "And then the two businesses that are facing Cotton Street, they did receive some smoke and some water damage, but the businesses themselves are still intact pretty good."

According to May, the Pig Trail Inn has been in operation for century and is looking for a new location. Guys and Gals Beauty Shop is also looking for a new location.

The fire department will continue to monitor the integrity of the rest of the building but is confident they will be okay for their tenants to return.

May says while a cause is not known, they do not believe the fire is suspicious.