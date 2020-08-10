11 arrested after game room raid in Henderson County

According to the HCSO, on Wednesday, around 9:30 p.m., officials executed a search warrant at a game room location off of Highway 274, north of Seven Points.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has arrested 11 people in connection with a game room investigation.

According to the HCSO, on Wednesday, around 9:30 p.m., officials executed a search warrant at a game room location off of Highway 274, north of Seven Points, known as Kempcade.

Upon arriving at the property, the HCSO says deputies found numerous attendants, workers and patrons, along with the property owner and manager. Patrons who were at the game room gambling were issued citations and released as long as they did not have any outstanding arrest warrants, the HCSO says.

The HCSO says during the search, deputies located suspected methamphetamine, pills and numerous items of evidence in reference to engaging in organized criminal activity. Deputies seized more than $40,000 in cash, an SUV and a trailer which were all being used to conduct this illegal operation, according to officials.

Thursday morning, investigators went to the property owner’s residence in Collin County and executed a search warrant.

"During that part of the investigation, investigators located more evidence connected to the game room in Henderson County and seized other vehicles, a stolen firearm and more than $16,000 in cash," a statement from the HCSO said.

The following suspects were arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity and gambling offenses:

Matthew Bielicki

Trudy Marler

Amanda Clark

Kenny Marler

Tracy Chadwick

Kimberly Miller

Alynn Powell.

Kitti Nugent was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity, gambling offenses and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Tiffany Neel, Daniel Taylor and Lisa Porter were all arrested for outstanding arrest warrants.