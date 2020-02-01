SMITH COUNTY, Texas — New Year's Eve is one of the most dangerous nights of the year to be driving.

RELATED: Survey: Texas ranks 8th in number of impaired drivers on New Years holiday

Each year, law enforcement warn drivers to stay off the road if they had a night out drinking.

Despite all the warnings and the numerous free ride options available, about 70 percent of those booked into the Smith County Jail were for driving while intoxicated.

According to online records, 11 out of 16 inmates were charged with DWI. Two of those were charged with their second DWI.

RELATED: Where to find a free ride on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day