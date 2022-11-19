11 Smith County children adopted into forever families during National Adoption Day event

“I think she just found her place and she just wanted to make it permanent, so we’re excited about it,” Jones said.

TYLER, Texas — Eight families went through a whirlwind of emotions as they arrived at the final stage of their long, much-anticipated adoption process on Friday.

In celebration of National Adoption Day, 11 Smith County children sealed the deal with their forever homes through an adoption event at The HUB in downtown Tyler, hosted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Mother Stefanie Jones said her feelings toward her newly adopted 7-year-old daughter Kayla are unexplainable.