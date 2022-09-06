110,000 pounds of baby formula arrive at DFW Airport

“This formula will be distributed online to be distributed and into parents hands as quickly as possible,” said Xavier Becerra, secretary of HHS.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

IRVING, Texas — The baby formula crisis continues, with some moms having to drive from store to store looking for formula to feed their baby.

On Thursday, there was finally some relief: around 110,000 pounds of baby formula just arrived from Germany.

But the formula will not be sold in stores. It will be sold online.

It's a moment of relief for parents around the country.

A FedEx plane was carrying 110,000 pounds of Nestle baby formula, which arrived at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport late Thursday afternoon.

“This formula will be distributed online to be distributed and into parents hands as quickly as possible,” said Xavier Becerra, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

He spoke from DFW Airport’s tarmac, assuring millions of parents around the country that they’re doing everything they can to get more baby formula here.

It’s the moment so many mothers have been waiting for.



1.6 million 8-ounce bottles of baby formula just arrived at DFW from Europe.



We should know where the baby formula will be going shortly.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/IlnZH0uxOM — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) June 9, 2022

“In the coming weeks, we are going to continue to make baby formula available online, through retailers, grocery store chains,” said Becerra.



This shipment is part of President Joe Biden’s "Operation Fly Formula" initiative.

And, in the coming weeks, 10 more shipments are expected arrive.

“FDA is working with manufacturers domestically, and abroad so we can make sure we have the constant supply,” said Becerra.

Throughout the weeks, WFAA has been talking to mothers in low income areas who are in desperate need of baby formula.

On Thursday officials made it clear that moms living in those areas will be the first ones to get access to the baby formula.

110,000 lbs of nestle infant formula just arrived from Germany. @secbec : this is one of at least 10 shipments.



Part of #Operationflyformula@wfaa pic.twitter.com/3GESQafo7e — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) June 9, 2022

“Secretary Tom Vilsack of the Department of Agriculture has made it a priority to make sure WIC centers are stocked,” said Becerra.

“Remember that baby formula is the most regulated food in America. We don’t let our babies have just anything,” he added.