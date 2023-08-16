POLL: Where are the safest cities in East Texas?

The report data is obtained by a combination of FBI crime statistic and research study by SafeWise.

TEXAS, USA — A new report ranks the safest cities in Texas and it lists 12 East Texas cities for the 2022 year.

According to SafeWise, the "safest" cities rankings are intended to highlight cities with low crime rates and ignite conversation and action around how to make all cities and communities safer.

The ranking are based on violent and property crime numbers. Violent crime is defined as aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery. Property crime is defined as burglary, larceny (theft, and motor vehicle theft. The rate of crimes were calculated per 1,000 people in each city.

The nationwide survey polled more than 25,000 Americans about their top safety concerns. The 10-minute survey held between February and March 2022 asked participants to rate how concerned they were about each crime and safety issue using a scale from one to seven. One was “not at all concerned” and seven was “highly concerned."

Whitehouse ranked the most safe among East Texas towns as number 43 in the state. Longview is number 208 and Tyler ranks a little bit behind as number 224.

The safest cities in East Texas are listed below:

#43: Whitehouse

#77: Lindale

#158: Nacogdoches

#170: Kilgore

#183: Athens

#208: Longview

#209: Marshall

#212: Jacksonville

#224: Tyler

#247: Palestine

#263: Henderson

#280: Lufkin