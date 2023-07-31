12 members of Lufkin church stuck in Niger after coup

The church is hosting a time of prayer tonight at 6 p.m. at 2708 S Chestnut St in Lufkin.

LUFKIN, Texas — 12 members of the Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin are currently stuck in Niger since last week.

They are expected to hold service every night until their team is home safe.

"We ask the public to join us in praying for the people of Niger, the safe and speedy return of our team, and for the families awaiting their return," Todd Core said.