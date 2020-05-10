12-year-old home safe thanks to East Texas law enforcement, K-9 officer

According to Wood County Constable Kelly Smith, just minutes before sunset on Sunday, a call came in regarding a missing 12-year-old near Lake Winnsboro.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Thanks to the help of local officials and a K-9 officer, a child is home safe with family.

"She did not have a jacket and we knew temperatures would be in the low 50s," Smith said.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office requested K-9 Mata and and Smith says they headed to assist as the Perryville Fire Department, the Winnsboro Fire Department and Wood County deputies set a perimeter.

Winnsboro Police Department Chief Jody Hettich arrived as Deputy Jeff Hammond, Constable Smith and K-9 Mata tracked the young girl.