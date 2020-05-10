x
12-year-old home safe thanks to East Texas law enforcement, K-9 officer

Credit: Constable Kelly Smith

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Thanks to the help of local officials and a K-9 officer, a child is home safe with family.

According to Wood County Constable Kelly Smith, just minutes before sunset on Sunday, a call came in regarding a missing 12-year-old near Lake Winnsboro.

"She did not have a jacket and we knew temperatures would be in the low 50s," Smith said. 

The Wood County Sheriff's Office requested K-9 Mata and and Smith says they headed to assist as the Perryville Fire Department, the Winnsboro Fire Department and Wood County deputies set a perimeter. 

Winnsboro Police Department Chief Jody Hettich arrived as Deputy Jeff Hammond, Constable Smith and K-9 Mata tracked the young girl.

"Within an hour she was located and returned to her mother thanks to each and every person (especially perimeter) and pup that responded," Smith said.