125 inmates at Smith County North Jail test positive for COVID-19 after mass testing

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A mass testing for the coronavirus was conducted Monday at both jails in Smith County.

Testing was performed on all 408 inmates at the North Jail facility. Out of those tests, 125 were positive for COVID-19. Each of these inmates are currently asymptomatic.

Tuesday morning, six tests were performed on inmates who are housed in the towers section of the Central Jail facility. Those tests are pending and results are expected back by Wednesday morning.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 25, 137 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the North Jail and 12 inmates have tested positive at the Central Jail.