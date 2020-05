NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches County officials confirmed the 12 death COVID-19-related death.

The patient was a female in her 40s.

In all, there are 226 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of that 226, 12 patients have died and 83 have recovered from the disease.

The patient's death in Nacogdoches County marks 58th confirmed death from COVID-19 complications in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 52, 9 recoveries

Angelina County - 131, 30 recoveries, 1 death

Bowie County - 111, 73 recoveries, 11 deaths

Camp County - 12, 6 recoveries

Cass County - 21, 16 recoveries

Cherokee County - 30, 4 recoveries 1 death

Franklin County - 3

Gregg County - 148, 54 recoveries, 2 deaths

Harrison County - 201, 30 recoveries, 11 deaths

Henderson County - 48, 8 recoveries

Hopkins County - 8, 4 recoveries

Houston County - 33, 4 recoveries

Lamar County - 104, 3 deaths

Marion County - 16, 3 recoveries

Morris County - 9, 4 recoveries

Nacogdoches County - 226, 83 recoveries, 12 deaths

Panola County - 172, 13 recoveries, 7 deaths

Polk County - 47, 16 recoveries

Rains County - 2, 2 recoveries

Rusk County - 41, 23 recoveries, 1 death

Sabine County - 3, 1 recovery

San Augustine County - 22, 11 recoveries, 1 death

Shelby County - 185, 87 recoveries, 2 deaths

Smith County - 186, 125 recoveries, 4 deaths

Titus County - 79, 7 recoveries, 1 death

Trinity County - 12, 3 recoveries

Upshur County - 18, 8 recoveries

Van Zandt County - 22, 13 recoveries, 1 death

Wood County - 15, 10 recoveries

Numbers are determined by respective county officials and the Texas Department of State Health Services.