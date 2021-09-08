NET Health reports 131 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County

Five out of the seven counties for which NET Health provides disease surveillance exhibited "substantial" levels of COVID-19 community spread.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Public health officials on Monday reported the number of total active COVID-19 cases in Gregg County rose to 1,132, 580 of which are confirmed cases. The remainder are considerable probable.

In its twice-weekly update, NET Health reported new confirmed cases in Gregg County residents rose by 131 since Thursday, and there were also 72 new probable cases during that time.

On Monday, five out of the seven counties for which NET Health provides disease surveillance exhibited "substantial" levels of COVID-19 community spread. Substantial community spread is denoted by a seven-day rolling rate of more than 35 new cases per day.