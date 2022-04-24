15 migrants injured after high-speed chase ends in Bexar County, officials say

It started when the Medina County Sheriff's Office tried to pull the truck over --- the driver instead fled from law enforcement and crashed, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — 15 migrants were injured in a rollover crash following a high-speed chase that entered Bexar County Sunday morning, officials say.

Just after 8 a.m., the Medina County Sheriff's Office requested the help of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office as a truck full of 17 migrants entered Bexar County during a high-speed pursuit, officials say.

MCSO was trying to initiate a traffic stop of the black Chevy, but the driver evaded. Sometime during the chase, the truck rolled over injuring 15 migrants near I35 and Kinney Road, officials confirmed.

MCSO said 17 people were inside of the truck, but one bailed out. They also said the driver had a gun in his lap and was one of the injured taken to the hospital. The driver is reportedly from Austin.

Officials confirmed that Air Life came to the scene and took two of the patients to the hospital in critical condition.