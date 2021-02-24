15 and the Mahomies to donate 30,000 meals to East Texas Food Bank

The announcement said the donation is to help Texans who were affected by the recent winter storm. Both of these distributions are drive-thru.

TYLER, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a February fundraiser at the Kendra Scott store in Tyler in conjunction with 15 and the Mahomies.

Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes' charity,15 and the Mahomies Foundation, announced Wednesday the organization will donate 30,000 meals to the East Texas Food Bank's upcoming produce distributions.

The food bank will receive 15,000 meals each for distributions at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday and at Lindsey Park in Tyler from 10 a.m. to noon on March 5 and March 19.

