MISSING: 15-year-old Alabama-Coushatta teen last seen 6 days ago

Her family is worried about her mental health as she is currently off her medicine.

LIVINGSTON, Texas — A 15-year-old girl of the Alabama-Coushatta tribe has been missing for the last six days, the Alabama-Coushatta Police Department near Livingston is reporting.

Lenayah Annette Moreno is described as 5'4", 120 pounds, with dark brown hair and eyes. She has acne scars on her cheeks and maybe wearing blue-rimmed glasses. Moreno was last seen in grey sweats and white Van shoes.

Moreno's family says they are worried about her mental health as she is currently off her medication.