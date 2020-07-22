15-year-old dies from injuries after shooting in Longview

Longview police say they have identified all parties involved in the case and more information will be released as it becomes available.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A teenager is dead following a Tuesday morning shooting in Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 1500 block of West Fairmont Street on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 15-year-old lying on the floor with life-threatening injuries

The teen was taken to a local hospital where he later died.