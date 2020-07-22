x
15-year-old dies from injuries after shooting in Longview

Credit: KREM

LONGVIEW, Texas — A teenager is dead following a Tuesday morning shooting in Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 1500 block of West Fairmont Street on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 15-year-old lying on the floor with life-threatening injuries

The teen was taken to a local hospital where he later died. 

The LPD says they have identified all parties involved in the case and more information will be released as it becomes available.