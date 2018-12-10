LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department is asking for your help in finding 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Destini Lacace Ann Davis was last seen on October 4. Detectives believe she is still in the Longview area.

Davis is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'4'' and 130 lbs. Police do not know what she was wearing when she was reported missing.

If anyone has any information on Davis's whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

© 2018 KYTX