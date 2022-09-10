150 YEARS IN THE MAKING: Troup celebrates sesquicentennial

The city of Troup honored their 150th anniversary on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

TROUP, Texas — It’s not every day a city turns 150-years-old, but that's exactly what the City of Troup celebrated on Saturday.

The past 15 decades have left an immense amount of history from famous people to groundbreaking moments

"This display right here is from the Central High School," said event coordinator Melanie Brumit. "It just shows some of the pictures of the school some yearbook."

Central High School is where students went before people of color were integrated into Troup High School in 1967. Rubye Kendrick attended Central High her freshman year.

"I’m really excited we get to represent Central because a lot of people were not born during that time and did not know about the school," said Kendrick.

Central students were recognized in the parade in what Kendrick calls a historical moment.

"It’s important that we know our history and we share that," said Kendrick.

The city of Troup was founded because of the railroad, but what you may not know is that Troup was actually originally spelled with an “E” at the end.

"Troup was spelled with an “E” but there were issues with the railroad so they ended up dropping it off because there was another Troup," said Brumit.