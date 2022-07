Texas Game Warden Capt. Eric Collins said the teen was swimming with family and friends when all of the sudden the teen submerged and didn’t resurface.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old from the Houston area drowned while swimming in the Trinity River Sunday afternoon.

Texas Game Warden Capt. Eric Collins said the teen was swimming with family and friends when all of the sudden the teen submerged and didn’t resurface. Collins said officials received a call around 4 p.m. Sunday.