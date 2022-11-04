Breanna Reynolds was honored as the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office 2022 Crime Stoppers Award recipient.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials honored a 16-year-old girl during a Tuesday event after her quick response helped to save the life of a child.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office honored Breanna Reynolds as the 2022 Crime Stoppers Award recipient. Reynolds is a certified lifeguard who rescued a 3-year-old boy from a hot tub.

Reynolds performed CPR on the boy and had him stabilized by the time emergency crews arrived at the scene.

"Breanna's training and quick action make her our hero," the sheriff's office said in a Tuesday release.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office release:

