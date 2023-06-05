16-year-old killed in weekend wreck near Carthage

Chad Wynn was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. Igor Tkachuk was not injured, according to DPS.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old East Texan died after a two-vehicle wreck near Carthage Saturday afternoon.

Chad O. Wynn, 52, of DeBerry, was stopped at a stop sign on FM 1794 at the intersection of US Highway 59 and 2023 Kenworth Truck Tractor towing a 2023 Wabash semi-trailer was traveling south on US Highway 59, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Chad Wynn failed to yield the right of way to the truck tractor, which was driven by Igor Tkachuk, 51, of Orangevale, California. Wynn drove into the the intersection, and the truck tractor crashed into Wynn's vehicle on the passenger side.

Wynn's passenger, a 16-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.