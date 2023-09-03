16-year-old leads officers on pursuit with stolen vehicle after evading arrest in Nacogdoches

The 16-year-old was allegedly pulled over for evading arrest before leading officers on a pursuit.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A teen has been arrested after refusing to conduct a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon in Nacogdoches.

The incident occurred at the 1200 block of South St. in Nacogdoches. The 16-year-old was allegedly pulled over for evading arrest before leading officers on a pursuit, according to police reports.

While on the pursuit, the teen managed to collide with another vehicle after losing control. It was later learned the vehicle he was driving was stolen.

The Nacogdoches Police Department were able to arrest the teen and take him into custody.