16 YEARS LATER: East Texas firefighters killed in fire remembered

NOONDAY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Aug. 2016.

16 years ago, two firefighters’ lives were forever changed as they responded to a house fire in Smith County.

Noonday Firefighters Austin Cheek and Captain Kevin Williams were on-duty to assist in a fire. Just as both firefighters entered the house to extinguish hotspots, a flashover happened.

According to the Noonday Fire Department, Williams and Cheek were the first Smith County volunteer firefighters to die while on duty.

On Facebook, the NFD honored the fallen firefighters with a post: "Noonday Fire Department will Never Forget the sacrifice Captain Kevin Williams and Firefighter Austin Cheek made this day 16 years ago."

In a 2016 interview, Cheek's Brother Aaron said he remembered his older brother as God-fearing, someone who never met an enemy and loved being a firefighter.

Aaron Cheek also spent time with Williams and described him as one of the nicest guys you could ever meet.

Firefighter Josh Britton said in a 2016 interview, that the department has learned a number of lessons in wake of the tragedy, and he hopes it can also serve as a reminder to the people it serves.

“Appreciate what your local fire department does. Know that they can pay an ultimate sacrifice of losing their life," Britton said.