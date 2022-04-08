AUTHORITIES: East Texas 17-month-old drowns in pond

The child's identity is being withheld at this time.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas toddler has died after drowning in a pond.

On Thursday, around 4:45 p.m., the Harrison County Sheriff's Office was called to the 600 block of Underwood Dr. after a 17-month-old girl was found unresponsive.

When officials arrived on scene, they found the child near a pond. Investigators were told the girl was found floating in the pond and had left the residence without the guardian's knowledge. Lifesaving efforts were started and the child was taken to a nearby hospital.

Once at the medical center, she was pronounced dead.

"The preliminary investigation appears this is a tragic accident but will be further investigated to ensure no criminal offense was committed," the HCSO said.

