17-year-old accused of accidentally shooting co-worker at Nacogdoches business arrested

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A 17-year-old accused of accidentally shooting their co-worker with a stolen gun at a Nacogdoches business was arrested Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a 17-year-old employee of a business located in the 3100 block of North Street was shot in the arm around 4 p.m.

Upon discovering further evidence, Nacogdoches police officers determined another worker, also 17, improperly handled the gun and the firearm discharged, shooting the other employee, police said.

The worker who was shot was taken to a local hospital and is believed to be stable condition.

The employee accused of firing the gun was taken into custody on charges of deadly conduct, tampering with evidence and theft of a firearm, according to police.