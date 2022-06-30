18-wheeler causes block of intersection of W Marshall Ave and N High St. in Longview

All the westbound traffic is currently blocked. Drivers are advised to use caution when within the area and to avoid the area if possible.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on June 29, 2022.

An 18-wheeler has created a blockage of an intersection in Longview, according to records from the Longview Police Department.

At around 10:30 a.m., an 18-wheeler attempted to turn onto N. High St. and is now blocking traffic according to police records and photos.

All the westbound traffic is currently blocked. The LPD are advising drivers to use caution when within the area and to avoid the area if possible.