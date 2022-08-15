Semi fire closes down portion of I-20 in Van Zandt County

TxDOT crews are assisting with traffic control. Cleanup is expected to last approximately four hours.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — An 18-wheeler fire has led to lane closures on Interstate 20.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), crews are on scene in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near SH 19, north of Canton.

