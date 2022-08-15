Semi fire closes down portion of I-20 in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — An 18-wheeler fire has led to lane closures on Interstate 20.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), crews are on scene in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near SH 19, north of Canton.
TxDOT crews are assisting with traffic control. Cleanup is expected to last approximately four hours.
Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.
