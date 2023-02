No injuries were reported but police are warning of extremely slick roadways.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VAN, Texas — Police are on scene after an a18-wheeler slid off Interstate 20 and crashed into the median.

According to the Van Police Department, the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-20 at mile marker 540.

No injuries were reported but police are warning of extremely slick roadways.