Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Fire Department is responding to a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

According to crews, the driver of the semi lost control, hydroplaned and crashed on US Hwy 258 Bus at the Henderson Blvd. intersection.