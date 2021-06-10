TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler overturns on I-20 in Smith County

Witnesses say traffic is slow at this time.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Traffic is stalled on Interstate 20 in Smith County due to an overturned semi.

According to CBS19 crews on scene, the 18-wheeler turned over in the westbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 577, between Barber Road and County Road 3111, just east of Highway 271.

Witnesses say traffic is slow at this time.

Please use caution when traveling through the affected area.