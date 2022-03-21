East Texas tulip farm returns for second year with 18,000 tulips

TYLER, Texas — Despite last year being the grand opening of the farm and following last February’s winter storm, Heather Reed, owner of Plantation Pines, said the tulip farm has returned with a bigger and better amount of tulips.

“Last year being our first year, we really were just giving it a try and trying to figure out what to do and what works best. We learned a lot and learned different things, so this year we were able to plant more tulips. We did about three times as many as we did last year and new varieties,” Reed said.