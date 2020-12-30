19-year-old Tyler native launches cologne and perfume line

JaCorrian Smith has just released the His and Hers Collection

TYLER, Texas — One Tyler native is now making an impact in Houston. Nineteen-year-old JaCorrian Smith has just released the His and Hers Collection, a set of colognes and perfumes for males and females.

Smith said that the His and Hers Collection is a part of his overall J. Smith Collection Project.

“So what really got me into all this, was that I used to go to events,” Smith said. “I moved to Houston two years ago after graduating at the age of 17. I came to Houston to go to the University of Houston.”