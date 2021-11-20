Funeral held for teen with special needs that family says was killed by another inmate in jail

Fred Harris was 19 years old. His family and friends remembered him on Saturday.

A Houston family is searching answers weeks after their loved one with special needs was allegedly attacked and killed in jail.

As "Amazing Grace" was performed, every note resonated with the family of 19-year-old Fred Harris at his funeral in South Houston.

“This was a tragic situation," his mother Dallas Garcia said.

As they remembered 19-year-old Fred Harris, it was hard for his 7-year-old brother Jagger to describe what he’ll miss most about his big brother.

“I don't know… everything,” Jagger said.

Fred’s family says that in late October the 98-pound Stratford High School graduate with special needs was killed after another inmate who had a violent past – and is more than twice Harris’ size – attacked the teen at the Harris County Jail.

“I’m going to get justice for my son this will not…we’re not going to overlook any of this. Everybody will be held accountable," said Garcia as the church applauded.

Fred was known to family and friends as a happy, caring and fun person.

Family attorney Randall Kallinen says Harris had never been in trouble before and had an IQ in the bottom one percentile.

“He was accused of showing someone a knife. He had never been convicted of a crime in his life, and based on the facts as we know it, would probably not have been convicted of this crime," Kallinen said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez issued a statement earlier this month that calls Harris’ death “a tragedy.”

“Mr. Harris’ death is a tragedy and adds to the increasing number of lives taken violently in every corner of our society this year. We are determined to ensure that his killer faces justice, and we extend our condolences to Mr. Harris’ family," Gonzalez said.

“We need to see that video, and the video will be the truth," Kallinen said.

For Harris’ family, saying goodbye is the reality they never imagined.

“I love you Fred, and I miss you a lot," said Jagger.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Congressman Al Green attended the service. Kallinen says they're both calling for an investigation into Harris' death.