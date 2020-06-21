TYLER, Texas — Dozens came out Saturday morning and afternoon to visit the latest addition to the Plaza Tower's retail shopping.

The cafe and juice bar, 1948 Coffee & Juice Co., opened Saturday to both loyal and new customers alike between neighboring shops, Andy's Frozen Custard and True Brewing Co.

Owner Samuel Richmann said he and his wife, Amber, started 1948 Coffee & Juice Co. in a vintage trailer about four years ago serving coffee, pastries and toast.

