SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A two acre grass fire began off of FM 2767 and County Road 15800 Shady Creek Trail in Smith County.

According to Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the fire was started by a chain of a trailer that was being dragged.

The neighborhood was closed off to keep people from interfering while firefighters were trying to extinguish the fire, said Brooks.