TYLER, Texas — Two adults and three children are in critical condition following a Friday evening house fire in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Fire Department, the blaze broke out around 6:30 p.m. at 1805 North Grand Avenue.

Five engines, one ladder unit, a district chief and four ambulances responded to the scene. Officials say flames were visible upon arrival and they were told the residents were still in the house. First responders then blocked off the roadway.

Firefighters say the victims required "severe attention" when they were pulled out of the house and "life-saving efforts" were performed at the scene.

Two of the five injured were taken to a Dallas hospital. It is not known if they are adults or children. Their identities have not been released.

No first responders were injured and the fire is under investigation.