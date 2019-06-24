LINDALE, Texas — Two Alabama residents were arrested for allegedly robbing a local motel.

According to the Lindale Police Department, around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the scene of a robbery in progress at the Motel 6, located at 13307 County Road 472.

When officials arrived on scene, two individuals were seen running from the motel, the LPD reports. One person was quickly located and detained wile police, the Smith County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety worked to secure the perimeter.

Police say the second suspect was located after another 911 call was made and taken into custody.

The duo was interviewed, charged and booked into the Smith County Jail without further incident.

The suspects' names have not been released.