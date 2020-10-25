2 arrested, 1 sought after shots fired incident leads to wreck in Spring Hill area of Longview

The incident occurred in the 500 block of Tammy Lynn Drive.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two people have been arrested and another is being sought after a shots fired call led to a rash in the Spring Hill area of Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department (LPD), around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, an officer was patrolling the area around the 500 block of Tammy Lynn Drive when the officer saw gunshots being fired down the street.

As the officer approached the area, a vehicle drove the scene at a high rate of speed.

"The driver of the vehicle lost control and left the roadway colliding with another vehicle in the 800 block of Alta Street," the LPD said in a statement.

The three occupants of the vehicle then ran away from the scene.

Officers were able to locate two of the suspects, one being the driver. The third occupant has not been located at this time.

Police arrested Dayson Adaway, 21, of Longview, and Raven Reyes, 17, of Gladewater. Adaway was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and evading arrest on foot and Reyes was charged with evading arrest on foot.

"To our knowledge, no one was injured in the shots fired," the LPD said. "The Longview Police Department would like to remind the public it is against the law to discharge a firearm within the city limits."

If you have any information in regards to the location of the third suspect, please contact the LPD at (903) 237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.