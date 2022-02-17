2 arrested, 1 teen wanted in connection with high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle in Deep East Texas

By searching the vehicle, officers found candy, a .40-caliber handgun and ammunition and a .22-caliber rifle.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men and a teen remains wanted in connection with a Tuesday night high-speed chase that spanned three counties involving a stolen vehicle with guns and ammunition.

Two passengers, Kobe Dwayne Clark and Tristan Coutee, both 19, were charged with Class A misdemeanors for evading arrest on foot. Coutee was charged with possession of marijuana when a small bag of the substance was found in his possession.

The driver of the vehicle, who is 17 years old, is wanted for evading arrest and another felony warrant. He is a Black male who is 5-feet, 9 inches tall weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and short, curly black hair, according to the sheriff's office.

The chase began around 9 p.m. Tuesday when Nacogdoches police began pursuing a black Ford Fusion in the 1200 block of South Street. The driver then reached speeds up to 120 mph as he fled the city limits and entered the county, police said.

A Nacogdoches County deputy, located in the 6300 block of U.S. Highway 59, saw the vehicle speed by his location and took over the pursuit. The driver turned west onto FM 2021, where he ran a stop sign and rushed on to U.S. Highway 69.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers joined the pursuit as it continued into Cherokee County, where the stolen vehicle turned off the highway into a residential area, police said.

The driver, Coutee and Clark all got out of the vehicle in front of a home on Homer Street in Wells and all three ran into thick woods nearby.

Clark was arrested once he was spotted behind a store a short distance away on U.S. 69. Clark identified the driver and told law enforcement that two of three people stole candy from a store in Nacogdoches. Coutee was detained at a nearby location, according to the sheriff's office.

By searching the vehicle, officers found candy, a .40-caliber handgun and ammunition and a .22-caliber rifle. The vehicle’s owner later claimed the .22 rifle, according to police.