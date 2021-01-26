2 arrested, 2 injured in Van Zandt County shooting

Both suspects will be arraigned Tuesday morning. One of the victims is in critical condition.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Two people have been arrested and two people have been hospitalized following a Monday night shooting in Van Zandt County.

According to he Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, around 8:35 p.m., officials responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Willow Drive in the Willow Lake Estates, just north of Wills Point.

Law enforcement found one victim at the location with multiple gunshot wounds. Another victim was located in Wills Point. Both victims were taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment.

By 1 a.m., on Tuesday, two suspects were in custody. Officials arrested Shelby Newton on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Jonathon Curtis for felon in possession of a firearm.

Both suspects will be arraigned Tuesday morning. One of the victims is in critical condition.