Longview natives, Maria Stansbery,43, and Richard Stansbery,48, were arrested just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday after assaulting an officer and trying to take his weapon during a traffic stop at at Reel Rd. and Swan St.

The incident began when a Longview Police Department officer stopped a Kia Sorrento after he saw the vehicle crossing the center line and swerving.

Maria was driving the vehicle when she stopped and refused to cooperate with the officer when he started questioning her.

She also refused to leave the car, while at the same time, Richard also began arguing with the officer.

The officer then got Maria out of the vehicle, and Alan also got out after the officer told him to stay inside.

When the officer confronted Alan to handcuff him, a struggle began, and Stansbery and the officer ended up on the ground while Stansbery was trying to hit the officer.

The officer tried to get the Taser from his holster when Stansbery grabbed it and pulled the trigger.

Both Stansbery and the officer were hit by a probe.

While the two men were struggling, Maria approached the officer from behind and started pulling on his shirt collar, making it hard for him to breathe.

A neighbor then helped the officer, which gave him time to spray pepper spray toward Maria.

He was then able to finish handcuffing Alan and arrest Maria.

According to the police department, the officer sustained only minor injuries, and both Stansbery’s were arrested.

Maria was arrested for assault on a public servant and driving while intoxicated.

Richard was arrested for assault on a public servant and attempting to take a weapon from an officer.

