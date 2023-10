Law enforcement stopped the vehicle around mile marker 575 of Interstate 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two people were arrested after the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning on Interstate 20 in Smith County.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, deputies chased the vehicle alongside Smith County Pct. 5 Constable's Office deputies. Law enforcement stopped the vehicle around mile marker 575 of I-20.

Two people in the vehicle were then arrested, the sheriff's office said.