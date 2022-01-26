POLICE: 2 arrested after cutting man, stealing his vehicle in Longview

They were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, and booked into the Gregg County Jail.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two people have been arrested for reportedly assaulting a man and stealing his vehicle.

According to the Longview Police Department, around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 located at 419 N. Spur 63, regarding a "cutting.".

When police arrived on scene, they found a man who was allegedly assaulted by two suspects who also stole his vehicle.

The unidentified victim was taken to local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police were able to find the stolen vehicle with the suspects still inside.

The suspects were identified as Gabriel Ramon, 22, of Tyler, and Rigoberto Maldonado-Serrano, 32, of Longview.